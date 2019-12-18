Today is Wednesday December 18, 2019
Austin Police Searching for Missing Woman and Her Newborn

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2019 at 7:18 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Austin police are still trying to determine what happened to a woman and her newborn who were reported missing last week. Thirty-three-year-old Heidi Broussard and her daughter, Margot Carey, who was born Nov. 26, were reported missing Thursday evening. Police say the two were last seen as Broussard dropped off a child at an elementary school that morning. Broussard and the baby are believed to have returned to their apartment but haven’t been seen since. Police Detective Brad Herries said authorities are exploring “every possibility” and at this point are assuming they are alive.

