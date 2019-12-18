PALESTINE — A Palestine man has been charged with capital murder following the death of Nathaniel Torrez, four-month-old, according to our news partner KETK. Nathaniel was initially brought to the ER unresponsive on November 12 when doctors discovered that the he had numerous rib fractures, a fractured right arm, and a skull fractured that led to a brain bleed. The infant was transported to Houston for further treatment. The father of the infant, Jerry Torrez, 34, was arrested on November 12 for the charge of injury to a child causing bodily injury. The father was booked into the Anderson County jail where he has remained since his arrest. Nathanial Torrez died from his injuries December 14.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jerry Torrez for capital murder. Torrez will be held without bond. The child’s mother, Adalinn Avellaneda, 26, of Palestine was arrested on November 15h in Houston and charged with endangering a child and is being held in the Anderson County Jail with a $500,000 bond.