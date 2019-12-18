TYLER — The East Texas Communities Foundation announced on Wednesday that they are now accepting applications for seventy scholarships to be awarded to East Texas students for the 2020-2021 academic year. The deadline for submission varies and is marked on the applications. A new feature has been added this year that will enable applicants to utilize an online matching tool to better determine which scholarships entrants they are most likely eligible for and to gain entry to the applications.

The foundation also announced 6 new scholarships to be awarded. The Foundatio­­n, which was formed in 1989, has awarded $87.6 million in grants and scholarships since its inception. Detailed eligibility criteria and links to the applications are available on the ETCF website at http://etcf.org/scholarships/available-scholarships/.