KILGORE — After 6 months of construction,improvements to Chandler Street in Kilgore are complete and traffic will be re-opened to normal traffic at noon on Friday, and should help alleviate traffic challenges at KISD. On Wednesday Kilgore Director of Public Works Clay Evers told KTBB that a motivated contractor and good weather combined to complete the project a full month ahead of schedule. “It will now be a 2 lane road with a center lane. All of the utilities in the right of way of Chandler street were replaced and moved beyond the curb.”