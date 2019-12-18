Today is Wednesday December 18, 2019
Javi’s Preparing to Open in Old Juls Location

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2019 at 12:04 pm
TYLER — The former Juls Restaurant will soon have a new tenant. Javi’s is currently putting the final touches on the modification before they are set to open in the next few weeks. According to our news partner KETK, Juls closed almost 2 years ago, before reopening as an events center featuring a large patios and multi-level party rooms. However, the center never found solid footing before closing for a 2nd time, and has been vacant every since. A remodel permit was obtained in May, and Javi’s is currently accepting applications.

TYLER — The former Juls Restaurant will soon have a new tenant. Javi’s is currently putting the final touches on the modification before they are set to open in the next few weeks. According to our news partner KETK, Juls closed almost 2 years ago, before reopening as an events center featuring a large patios and multi-level party rooms. However, the center never found solid footing before closing for a 2nd time, and has been vacant every since. A remodel permit was obtained in May, and Javi’s is currently accepting applications.

