HOUSTON (AP) – An attorney for a 19-year-old man accused of stealing mercury then spilling it in Houston is downplaying the danger people faced from exposure to the liquid metal. Dozens of people had to be decontaminated due to possible exposure at the weekend, and several businesses were closed. In court Wednesday, attorney Patrick Ruzzo said the type of mercury Christopher Lee Melder is accused of stealing can’t cause significant harm. The judge raised Melder’s bonds from $5,000 to $50,000. Ruzzo declined to comment when asked if his client knew he was handling mercury. The FBI believes the spill was unintentional.