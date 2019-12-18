DALLAS (AP) – A federal agency has levied a fine of about $26,000 against the company that owns the crane that slashed through an apartment building near downtown Dallas. The June 9 collapse killed one resident and displaced hundreds. The Dallas Morning News reports Wednesday that the citation issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. doesn’t explain the cause of the collapse during a windstorm. Randy Smith, the corporate counsel for Bigge, says the company will appeal OSHA’s citations.