TYLER — A Smith County Jury punished Joshua Miller to 60 years in prison on Tuesday for Assault Family Violence Strangulation. The jury heard evidence that in February, Miller used a tee-shirt to strangle his girlfriend until she became unconscious. She woke up and ran from the house while dialing 911, and Miller gave chase. Prosecutors presented evidence of multiple assaults the victim had endured at the hands of Miller throughout their relationship.

The jury not only found Miller guilty, but that he had used the tee-shirt as a deadly weapon. In the punishment phase of the trial Smith County brought evidence of Miller’s 16 previous convictions, including 7 felony convictions. Due to his extensive criminal history, his range of punishment was enhanced to 25 years to Life in prison. The defendant will be eligible for parole until serving a minimum of 30 years.