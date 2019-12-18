MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico’s financial crimes unit is looking into evidence that the country’s former top security official embezzled as much as $170 million in government funds. The head of the Financial Intelligence Unit says some of the money was transferred to relatives of Genaro Garcia Luna, who served as public safety secretary from 2006 to 2012. Santiago Nieto said Wednesday that five former officials who worked under Garcia Luna are also under investigation for embezzlement, conflict of interest and money laundering. Garcia Luna is being held in Dallas pending trial in the United States for allegedly taking drug-money bribes from the notorious Sinaloa cartel.