LONGVIEW — Curbside recycling services will be temporarily unavailable for the remainder of the week beginning on Thursday. The local material recovery facility, Rivers Recycling is dealing with unscheduled maintenance. As a result, contents from Longview’s curbside recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with regular trash instead of being recycled until the maintenance is completed. The city announced that customers may choose to hold their recycling until Dec. 23-27, including any excess recyclables.