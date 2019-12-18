ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — After Jussie Smollett was written out of the FOX series Empire following his alleged hate-crime hoax in January, it appears the actor may get an opportunity to return to the series.

In an interview with TV Line, Empire showrunner Brett Mahoney said Smollett, who hasn’t been a part of the series since June, should get an opportunity to close out the musical drama.

“It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him,” Mahoney says. “It’s fair to say it’s being discussed, but there’s no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made.”

Smollett, who played Jamal, the son Terrence Howard’s character Lucious Lyon on the show, was written out of the series during its fifth season — partly due to the immense backlash from the alleged hate-crime hoax and subsequent charges of filing a false police report. Those charges were ultimately dropped, but an investigation is ongoing concerning the circumstances behind the dismissal.

