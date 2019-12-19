iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Cleveland 100, Charlotte 98 Chicago 110, Washington 109 -- OT Miami 108, Philadelphia 104 Toronto 112, Detroit 99 Oklahoma City 126, Memphis 122 New Orleans 107, Minnesota 99 Denver 113, Orlando 104 Boston 109, Dallas 103 Portland 122, Golden State 112 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1 Colorado 4, Chicago 1 St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Gonzaga 94 North Carolina 81 Louisville 70 Miami (Ohio) 46 Virginia 56 Stony Brook 44 Michigan St. 77 Northwestern 72 San Diego St. 92 San Diego Christian 48 Cincinnati 78 Tennessee 66 Baylor 91, UT Martin 63 Oregon 81, Montana 48 Utah 69, Kentucky 66 Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 12/18/19

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2019 at 5:02 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 100, Charlotte 98

Chicago 110, Washington 109 -- OT

Miami 108, Philadelphia 104

Toronto 112, Detroit 99

Oklahoma City 126, Memphis 122

New Orleans 107, Minnesota 99

Denver 113, Orlando 104

Boston 109, Dallas 103

Portland 122, Golden State 112



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1

Colorado 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 94 North Carolina 81

Louisville 70 Miami (Ohio) 46

Virginia 56 Stony Brook 44

Michigan St. 77 Northwestern 72

San Diego St. 92 San Diego Christian 48

Cincinnati 78 Tennessee 66

Baylor 91, UT Martin 63

Oregon 81, Montana 48

Utah 69, Kentucky 66



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back