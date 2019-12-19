Today is Thursday December 19, 2019
Scoreboard roundup — 12/18/19

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2019 at 5:02 am
iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 100, Charlotte 98
Chicago 110, Washington 109 -- OT
Miami 108, Philadelphia 104
Toronto 112, Detroit 99
 Oklahoma City 126, Memphis 122
New Orleans 107, Minnesota 99
Denver 113, Orlando 104
Boston 109, Dallas 103
Portland 122, Golden State 112

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 3, Anaheim 1
Colorado 4, Chicago 1
St. Louis 2, Edmonton 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 94 North Carolina 81
Louisville 70 Miami (Ohio) 46
Virginia 56 Stony Brook 44
Michigan St. 77 Northwestern 72
San Diego St. 92 San Diego Christian 48
Cincinnati 78 Tennessee 66
Baylor 91, UT Martin 63
Oregon 81, Montana 48
Utah 69, Kentucky 66

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

