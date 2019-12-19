Today is Thursday December 19, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Court: Part of ‘Obamacare’ Invalid, More Review Needed

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2019 at 7:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday’s 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents’ insurance.

Court: Part of ‘Obamacare’ Invalid, More Review Needed

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2019 at 7:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday’s 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents’ insurance.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement