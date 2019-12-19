Today is Thursday December 19, 2019
Brookshires Hosting ‘Fill the Big Grocery Cart’ Drive

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2019 at 10:06 am
TYLER — Brookshires kicked off a non-perishable “Fill the Cart” drive on Thursday. Lauren Barnes told KTBB the drive runs through Saturday. Barnes said, “We are so excited to partner with Brookshires Grocery Company, they actually have a giant 13 foot motorized grocery cart, it was in the Christmas parade recently and was a real show stopper, and they are going to be putting that out in front of their store on Rice Road in Tyler, and they are going to be encouraging customers to help fill the cart.”

