L-R: John Boyega and Oscar Isaac in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”; Lucasfilm/Disney(NEW YORK) — John Boyega is confident that the final chapter of the Skywalker series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will show a major growth for his character Finn.



Boyega tells ABC Audio that, after the previous Star Wars episode, The Last Jedi, fans were quick to ask him why his character Finn, a Stormtrooper turned resistance fighter, never received an authentic storyline.

“And… Star Wars fans are like, ‘Yo man, when are we going to find out about Finn?’ And it happens so many times,” he says. “I’m just like, when I get to rehearsals and stuff and I make sure I let them know like, ‘Yo, it will be great for Finn to have much more presence, but specifically a strong presence, you know?”

“No doubts. No fear,” he continues. “Just really, really trying to just be as strong as you can be.”

Thankfully, with his gentle prompting and his trust in director J.J. Abrams, who directed Force Awakens and returns to direct The Rise of Skywalker, Boyega says fans can expect to leave theaters satisfied.



“I trusted that J.J. would bring that anyway,” Boyega says referring to a stronger story line for his character. “Because with seven, as you can see when you watch The Force Awakens, he had like significant plans in place, especially for Finn and his connection to Ray and Poe.”



For the record, and no spoilers: Finn fans will appreciate that Abrams did the former Stormtrooper justice, particularly after the far more comedic take Rian Johnson saddled him with in The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, also starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Billy Dee Williams, hits theaters on Friday.



Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

