WASHINGTON D.C. — Following a vote along party lines to impeach President Trump, East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert told KTBB Thursday, “This is a sad day for America.” The Congressmen from District 1 continued, “This is only the third time the house has ever voted to impeach a President. This is the first time there was no allegation in any of the charge of the charges voted on that a crime was committed.”