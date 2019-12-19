KeithBinns/iStock(MOSCOW) -- A shooting near the Federal Security Service building in central Moscow has seriously injured at least two people, according to news agencies in Russia. An unknown attacker opened fire near Lubyanka, according to a statement from the Federal Security Office, or FSB. The gunman has been "neutralized," according to the statement. At least two FSB employees were wounded, according to Interfax, a news agency in Russia. Video shows people running in Moscow as the sound of gunfire rings out in the background. A spokesman for the Investigative Committee of Russia told Interfax that a case has been opened under article 317 of the criminal code, which involves an attempt on the life of law enforcement officers. Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, has been informed of the shooting, according to Interfax. The incident occurred as Putin was addressing security service workers for Russian Security Services Day on Friday. In his remarks, Putin said 54 terror-related crimes, including 33 terrorist attacks, had been stopped in Russia since the beginning of the year, according to Interfax. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Two seriously injured in shooting near Federal Security Service building in Moscow: Reports

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2019 at 11:16 am

KeithBinns/iStock(MOSCOW) -- A shooting near the Federal Security Service building in central Moscow has seriously injured at least two people, according to news agencies in Russia.



An unknown attacker opened fire near Lubyanka, according to a statement from the Federal Security Office, or FSB. The gunman has been "neutralized," according to the statement.



At least two FSB employees were wounded, according to Interfax, a news agency in Russia.



Video shows people running in Moscow as the sound of gunfire rings out in the background.



A spokesman for the Investigative Committee of Russia told Interfax that a case has been opened under article 317 of the criminal code, which involves an attempt on the life of law enforcement officers.



Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, has been informed of the shooting, according to Interfax. The incident occurred as Putin was addressing security service workers for Russian Security Services Day on Friday.



In his remarks, Putin said 54 terror-related crimes, including 33 terrorist attacks, had been stopped in Russia since the beginning of the year, according to Interfax.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back