Today is Thursday December 19, 2019
North Dakota Officials Considering Carbon Dioxide Pipeline

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2019 at 11:37 am
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota officials are considering a permit for a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide that would be used to help recover more oil.. The Bismarck Tribune reports that the pipeline would run through Slope and Bowman counties to old oil fields along the Montana-North Dakota border. The carbon dioxide would come from plants in Wyoming and be injected underground in fields where only a small portion of oil can be initially extracted once a well is drilled. Texas-based Denbury Resources plans to build the pipeline in 2020 and began injecting carbon dioxide in early 2021.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota officials are considering a permit for a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide that would be used to help recover more oil.. The Bismarck Tribune reports that the pipeline would run through Slope and Bowman counties to old oil fields along the Montana-North Dakota border. The carbon dioxide would come from plants in Wyoming and be injected underground in fields where only a small portion of oil can be initially extracted once a well is drilled. Texas-based Denbury Resources plans to build the pipeline in 2020 and began injecting carbon dioxide in early 2021.

