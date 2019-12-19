ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A former adviser to Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is expected to complete the purchase of a Cook Inlet natural gas company. Alaska Journal of Commerce reported John Hendrix is set to purchase Furie Operating Alaska LLC for $15 million through his company, Hex LLC. Records show Hex won a Dec. 5 bankruptcy auction to buy Texas-based Furie. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August. Hendrix served as Walker’s oil and gas adviser from 2016 to 2018 and was previously general manager of Apache Corp.’s operations in Cook Inlet. Furie owed lenders about $440 million.