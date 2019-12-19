VAN ZANDT — On a social media post on Thursday the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office shared information about a traffic stop on I-20 near Canton. During the stop, K-9 Rico gave a positive alert, to narcotics in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted if the vehicle and its contents. This search resulted in the seizure of a kilo of methamphetamine, and a large amount of cash. One person on numerous narcotic related offenses. Investigation results revealed the narcotics were to be distributed in Van Zandt County. This investigation remains open, and authorities anticipate subsequent arrests.