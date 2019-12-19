TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler has announced the induction of 46 students into its Texas Alpha Xi chapter of the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society for the 2019—20 academic year. Alpha Chi celebrates superior academic performance in all fields of study. To be eligible for membership, an undergraduate student must be at least a junior, have completed a minimum of 24 hours at UT Tyler and be ranked in the top 5 percent of students in their college with a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Eligible graduate students are those who have completed at least 15 hours at UT Tyler and fall in the top 5 percent of their college with a minimum 3.5 GPA.