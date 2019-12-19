Today is Thursday December 19, 2019
‘Harry Potter’ cast reunites for epic Slytherin versus Gryffindor photos

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2019 at 12:49 pm
D Dipasupil/FilmMagicHarry Potter fans finally got the reunion they’ve been waiting for.

Former castmates Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, and Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger, posed with several members of the Harry Potter family during a recent hang session in London.

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, and Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, were also photographed.

“Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin,” Felton captioned his post featuring the snap.

Watson shared the image, writing, “Merry Christmas from us :).”

Cast members of the famous movie franchise aren’t often photographed together, but Watson and Felton do appear to have a strong friendship.

They have shared a few snaps together in recent years. In August, Felton posted a photo of him teaching Watson to play guitar.

“Quick learner x,” he captioned the photo.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

