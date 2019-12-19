LONGVIEW — Longview police announced on Wednesday that the community should “Plan While You Can,” announcing the initiative of an effort that will step up DWI patrols in the city. Citing statistics from the state, police remind drivers that the holiday season can be a dangerous time for alcohol-related crashes, deaths, and injuries on roadways. In 2018, there were 2,370 DUI-alcohol related crashes in the state, in the holiday season alone. These crashes killed 75 people, seriously injurying another 199.