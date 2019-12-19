DALLAS (AP) – Law enforcement experts say a small Texas police department’s extended silence about an officer fatally shooting a 28-year-old man runs contrary to best practices and creates fertile ground for public mistrust. Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz shot Michael Dean in the head on Dec. 2. More than two weeks later, the public and the victim’s family still know next to nothing about what led to his death. Police in Temple said DeCruz shot Dean and released both men’s names. Former New York City Police Department commander Stephen Nasta says this “appears to be a long period without giving more details of that case.”