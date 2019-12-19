NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials investigating a food poisoning outbreak say pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems should avoid store-bought hard-boiled eggs. The listeria outbreak has been linked to a Georgia company, Almark Foods. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas. The agency says its investigation indicates peeled, hard-boiled eggs sold in bulk to food service operators are a likely source. The warning does not apply to the company’s hard-boiled eggs sold directly to consumers.