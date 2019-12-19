MANTORVILLE, Minn. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials in Minnesota have started the extradition process to bring a woman convicted of killing her look-alike in Florida back to the state to face charges in her husband’s slaying. Fifty-seven-year-old Lois Riess pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing Pamela Hutchinson in Florida. Her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found dead at the couple’s Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, home, in March 2018. Prosecutors say Lois Riess forged checks to steal $11,000 from her husband’s account. She traveled south to Florida and landed in Fort Myers where she met and killed Hutchinson in April last year. She was later arrested in Texas.