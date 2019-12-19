ABC/Mark Bourdillon(NEW YORK) — The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition has a new episode tonight on ABC. And since ’tis the season for holiday baking, it’s also the season for baking disasters. The show’s expert baker, and judge, Sherri Yard has been there. She gave ABC Audio her tips to make everything seem merry and bright.

“What I always say, though, you just finish it off, if it’s burnt a little, just scrape it off and then lower the lights, more powdered sugar and tell everyone that’s what you were looking for,” she says with a smile. “You were you were looking for that noisette, or nutty look with the caramelization on the top. Not everyone’s [co-judge] Paul [Hollywood] and Sherri.”

Yard adds one more tip for your potentially unimpressed guests.

“More wine!” she declares. “Yes, exactly. More holiday spirit. Add your holiday spirit. Lower the lights. Powdered sugar for dusting and everyone’s happy.”

Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

