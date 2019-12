TYLER — Toll 49 has maintenance crews working on the roadway that could slow motorists down for a few minutes. On Thursday, the Executive Director of the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority Chris Miller told KTBB, “We are installing what are called deliniators, which are essentially plastic rods that are going to be sticking up in the center median between the north and south lanes.” Miller went on to say “the positioning is expected to be completed by Friday.”