ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — Kim Kardashian-West is being accused of wearing blackface on her new cover of 7HOLLYWOOD. Instead of paying tribute to Elizabeth Taylor, critics say she looks more like Diana Ross.

The cover features the reality star wearing a tight black sequined dress as she lays against a white bed, looking up at the camera. However, critics slammed Kardashian for her skin color, which looks significantly darker in the shoot.

Soon after posting the magazine cover to Instagram, angry fans started flooding the comments section with accusations of cultural appropriation. Others started calling for a boycott, claiming that the makeup used was a blatant example of blackface.

However, not everyone saw a problem with the spread and rushed to Kim’s defense, reminding naysayers that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star is of Armenian descent. Others claim the issue is being blown out of proportion, saying that a spray tan doesn’t equate to blackface.

Kim nor the magazine have publicly responded to the controversy, but a source who was allegedly on set told Page Six, “It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image. There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural.”

