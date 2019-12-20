Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker — The final chapter in the Skywalker series, starring Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran, and directed by J.J. Abrams, finds Ridley’s Rey continuing her Jedi training while searching for her true parentage. Meanwhile, Driver’s Kylo Ren is trying to find the source of messages he’s been receiving…from long-thought-dead Emperor Palpatine. Rated PG-13.

* Cats — This musical film, based on the Broadway hit of the same name, follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles making what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and deciding which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. The ensemble cast includes James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson. Rated PG.

* Bombshell — John Lithgow stars as the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in this drama, expanding nationwide this week, about several women at the network who set out to expose the alleged culture of sexual harassment there. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie co-star, along with Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney. Rated R.

Opening in limited release:

* She’s Missing — When her best friend goes missing at a rodeo, Heidi, played by Godfather of Harlem‘s Lucy Fry, goes on a search across the desert, digging up secrets and encountering the violence of life on the road. Josh Hartnett and Christian Camargo also star. Not rated.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.