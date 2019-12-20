BEAUMONT (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a 19-year-old pregnant woman. The Beaumont Enterprise reports Corey Spencer admitted for the first time during Wednesday’s sentencing that he shot Kera Teel during the attempted car robbery two years ago. Spencer has been in and out of juvenile detention for burglaries he’s been involved in since he was 10 years old. Spencer has no chance of parole for 30 years and will be moved to a facility for youthful offenders.