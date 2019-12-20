JERSEY VILLAGE (AP) — Authorities searching for a missing Austin, Texas, woman and her infant daughter have recovered a woman’s body and found a child safe in a home on the outskirts of Houston. Tammy Broussard told NBC News that she was told the body is likely that of her 33-year-old daughter, Heidi Broussard, and was found in the trunk of a car at the home in Jersey Village. Cy-Fair Fire Department Lt. Daniel Arizpe told KPRC-TV that a 1-month-old girl was also found with “no obvious injuries or problems.” Heidi Broussard and her newborn daughter, Margot Carey were last seen Dec. 12 in Austin.