Alexandros Michailidis/iStock(NEW YORK) -- A series of storms fueled by an atmospheric river are threatening to bring landslides, flooding, heavy snow and damaging winds to the West Coast as we head into the holiday week. The coastlines of Washington state and Oregon are under a flood watch Friday. By Sunday, some of that heavy rain will move into California. The Seattle and Portland areas could see 3 to 5 inches of rainfall through Sunday. Northern California could get 2 to 3 inches of rain, while Southern California may see about 1 inch. And in the mountains, several feet of snow is possible in the Cascades, while up to 18 inches is possible in the Sierra Nevada Range. Across the country, another storm will be targeting the South just in time for the holiday travel weekend. The storm will develop Friday night into Saturday in the western Gulf Coast and will move east on Sunday, bringing heavy rain from Texas to Florida and all of the Gulf Coast states. Northern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina will be the hardest hit, with some flooding possible. Some areas could see 3 to 5 inches of rain by the time the storm moves out next week. But the South will defrost in time for Christmas. On Christmas Day, temperatures are forecast to be in the 70s in Florida, in the 60s from Georgia through Texas, and the 50s in Virginia and Tennessee. The Northeast will also thaw out, with temperatures forecast to be in the 40s on Christmas. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Storms to bring dangerous holiday travel to South, West Coast

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2019 at 9:38 am

