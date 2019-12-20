LINDALE — New details have been released on a plane crash that took place in November in the Lindale area. According to our news partner KETK, the NTSB report along with the pilot, indicate engine trouble. Leading up to the crash, the pilot is quoted as saying after leveling off at the plane’s cruise altitude, the engine shook real good and then vibrated, the pilot’s board confirmed engine problems, and the plane started to go down. He deployed the parachute and they landed.

Once they crashed, investigators found a missing belt and an oil line next to it, that was damaged. The pilot, Glenn Pace and co-pilot,Patrick Vaulkenberg are both from Mississippi. The F-A-A said the plane was headed from Gladewater to Terrell when the incident happened.