(SAINT PAUL, Minn.) — Shocking video shows the moment a thief attacked a holiday shopper in a snowy Minnesota parking lot and dragged her along his getaway car for 75 yards, police said.

The victim had just finished shopping at the Hmong Village in Saint Paul Sunday, and as she was putting her items into her trunk, the thief jumped out of a stolen car and attacked her, grabbing her purse, said the Saint Paul police.

When the suspect made his escape to his getaway car, the victim’s arm got caught in the strap of her purse, police said.

Video released by the police department on Thursday shows the thief speed off, dragging the victim along his car for 75 yards.

She managed to escape without serious injuries, authorities said.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect who was driving a stolen dark blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

This is the latest in a string of attacks on women in Saint Paul, the authorities said.

Since Nov. 20, the Saint Paul Police Department said it’s received over 20 reports of robberies with these same elements:

— Suspects are men between the ages of 15 and 30 with hoods or hats concealing their faces.

— The victims are women who tend to be 40 and older and are alone and carrying purses or bags.

— The suspects grab the victims’ purses off their shoulders, and if the victims resist, they hit or threaten them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 651-266-5650.

