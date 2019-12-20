TYLER — The City of Tyler announced on Friday that they are currently taking applications for City Boards and Commissions through Jan. 2. Adriana Rodriguez told KTBB those appointed will serve the city voluntarily and without pay for two-year terms. Rodriguez continued, “We have the library board, traffic safety board, construction board of adjustments, and dis-abilities Issue Review Board, as well as various vacant spots that we want to have filled.”

Members must reside inside the City limits, should not have any delinquent City taxes, City utilities, or other City assessments, and must not have any pending claims or claim against the City. There may be additional requirements for some board positions. The boards and commissions include:

Regular Boards (Boards that meet monthly or bi-monthly.)

Library Board

Traffic Safety Board

Periodic Boards (Boards that only meet as needed.)

Construction Board of Adjustments

Disabilities Issue Review Board

Anyone interested in serving can complete an application online at CityofTyler.org. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall, or you can call the City Clerk at (903) 531-1106 and have an application faxed or mailed to you.