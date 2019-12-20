TYLER — In August, hundreds of families signed up for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. On Friday morning, Captain Robert Parker told KTBB that the Salvation Army began distribution of toys and bicycles given by the community. Parker said, “It’s probably one of the busiest days of the year, if not the busiest, but it’s always a highlight.” Parker said he wanted to remind the community you will still see Red Kettles out across the area up until Christmas Eve, “We are still short of our goal and a little behind this time last year, but we still have 3 days left, and we are praying for good weather and that people will stop by and make a donation.”