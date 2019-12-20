LAS VEGAS (AP) – McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas marked a milestone with a ceremony welcoming what officials called the record 50 millionth passengers of 2019. An Allegiant flight from San Antonio, Texas, arrived Thursday to a water cannon salute, and passengers were greeted with gift bags and showgirls at their arrival gate and a reception at baggage claim. Airport officials said the previous record for passengers in one year was set in 2018, at 49.7 million. A final year-end passenger count is due to be released late next month.