Today is Friday December 20, 2019
Tyler Man Gets Life for Burglary of a Habitation

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2019 at 4:20 pm
TYLER — On Friday Judge Kerry Russel sentenced William Foley, 43, to Life in prison. Foley, was found guilty by a Smith County Jury in November, and the defendant remained in jail in order for a Pre-Sentence Investigation report to be completed. At trial prosecutors showed that the defendant, forced his way into the victim’s apartment and began assaulting the victim. Two eyewitnesses in the apartment complex heard the victim’s cry for help and pulled Foley off of the victim.

The victim and witnesses were able to give a description of Foley, who was discovered by the Tyler Police department in minutes, and reports say that he made several incriminating statements that lead to his arrest. At the punishment phase, the Judge heard evidence of the defendant’s lengthy criminal history including multiple misdemeanor and felony convictions. Several of these convictions were violent in nature and involved the use of weapons.

