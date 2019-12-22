LONGVIEW — Operation Warm was formed in 2002 and delivers hundreds of thousands of coats annually. On Friday, the Longview Professional Fire Fighters Association announced a partnership with Operation Warm, through the International Association of Fire Fire-fighters. The campaign is available on the Operation Warm website, and will continue through next Friday. Organizers say their goal is $10,000, which would help provide about 500 new jackets for children in Longview ISD, Pine Tree ISD, and Spring Hill ISD.