Today is Sunday December 22, 2019
Longview Professional Fire Fighters Raising Funds

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2019 at 6:01 pm
LONGVIEW — Operation Warm was formed in 2002 and delivers hundreds of thousands of coats annually. On Friday, the Longview Professional Fire Fighters Association announced a partnership with Operation Warm, through the International Association of Fire Fire-fighters. The campaign is available on the Operation Warm website, and will continue through next Friday. Organizers say their goal is $10,000, which would help provide about 500 new jackets for children in Longview ISD, Pine Tree ISD, and Spring Hill ISD.

LONGVIEW — Operation Warm was formed in 2002 and delivers hundreds of thousands of coats annually. On Friday, the Longview Professional Fire Fighters Association announced a partnership with Operation Warm, through the International Association of Fire Fire-fighters. The campaign is available on the Operation Warm website, and will continue through next Friday. Organizers say their goal is $10,000, which would help provide about 500 new jackets for children in Longview ISD, Pine Tree ISD, and Spring Hill ISD.

