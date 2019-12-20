San Francisco Police Department(SAN FRANCISCO) — A woman in San Francisco is desperately searching for her dog, and pulling out all the stops to find him.

Emilie Talermo is offering a $7,000 reward and has chartered a plane in the search for her 5-year-old miniature Australian shepherd named Jackson.

Jackson was stolen on Dec. 14 outside a grocery store in the Ingleside district, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

In addition to the reward money and plane, Talermo has created a website and made flyers for the public to print and post. She said it’s not about getting anyone in trouble or pressing charges.

“I just want him back,” Talermo told ABC News on Friday. “I truly just want my sweet little Jack back.”

