AUSTIN (AP) — Forensic officials say a Texas mother who vanished last week was found strangled to death outside Houston. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Friday that Heidi Broussard’s 1-month-old daughter, who also went missing, was found safe at the same home where the mother’s body was found. Manley says one person is in custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. He refused to reveal the suspect’s identity, citing the ongoing investigation. Authorities say the baby was found in good health.