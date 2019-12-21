SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to Dogwood Trails in the Enchanted Lake subdivision, in Northwest Smith County, to investigate a reported structure fire, just after 7:30 Friday night. A second house fire was discovered down the street from the first reported fire. “Fire crews had to split into two teams to fight both fires and water supply in that area is already a challenge. The condition of the private roads leading to the location of the fires made it difficult to get the necessary water tankers to the firefighters.” Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. A suspicious vehicle was reported by the initial fire attack team so the Smith County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the area and were able to locate it. The occupants of the vehicle were interviewed by the fire marshal and cleared of any involvement in the fires.

Two homes were destroyed by fire. One was occupied and the other was vacant. The single resident of the occupied home lost everything and had no insurance. A third small grass fire on the side of the same road was also extinguished by a neighbor prior to the fire department’s arrival and reported to fire marshal’s office. According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, these fires are now being investigated as arsons of habitations. Both fires are still under active investigation.