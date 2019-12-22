HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they will begin the process to exonerate a Houston man who was convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing that investigators now believe was committed by someone else. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office on Friday said that Lydell Grant has been cleared in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn. New evidence has pointed to 41-year-old Jermarico Carter as the killer. Carter was arrested Thursday in Georgia. Grant was serving a life term and had been in prison for seven years when he was freed on bond last month as authorities investigated the new evidence.