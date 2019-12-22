Vandalism at Minnesota mosque being investigated as hate crime, police say

Google Maps Street View(ST. PAUL, Minn.) -- Minnesota police are investigating vandalism that occurred at a mosque as a hate crime.



A member of Darul Iman Masjid in St. Paul interrupted an attempted burglary in progress when he walked into the mosque Saturday around 7 a.m., Steve Linders, public information officer for the St. Paul Police Department, told ABC News.



The suspect was in the process of trying to steal a laptop and other computers but fled without taking anything, Linders said.



He caused "significant damage" to the property after rummaging through an office and left some "rambling writings" on a whiteboard, Linders added.



The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations described the writings as "apparent hate messages" that included the phrase "Merry Xmas" and references to Jesus and God, according to a release from the organization.



"Because of the religious references in the graffiti and the damage done to the mosque, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this incident,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said in a statement. “These types of incidents serve to increase safety concerns for the Minnesota Muslim community."



The suspect caused up to $7,000 in damages, according to CAIR. A trail of broken glass was also found inside the building.



Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime due to the writings and because it occurred at a mosque, Linders said. The police department has increased patrol for mosques in the area.



No arrests have been made at this time.



