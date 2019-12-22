Today is Sunday December 22, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police: Texas Barbershop Worker Shot over Child’s Haircut

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2019 at 6:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KATY (AP) — Authorities say a dispute over a kid’s haircut ended with gunfire at a Texas barbershop. The Harris County sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man who shot a barber in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument Saturday. Witnesses say the argument was over the haircut given to the man’s son. The sheriff’s office says the alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey sedan. KPRC-TV reports that the barbershop employee was shot three times. He’s in stable condition at an area hospital Saturday. The sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for information.

Police: Texas Barbershop Worker Shot over Child’s Haircut

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2019 at 6:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KATY (AP) — Authorities say a dispute over a kid’s haircut ended with gunfire at a Texas barbershop. The Harris County sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man who shot a barber in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument Saturday. Witnesses say the argument was over the haircut given to the man’s son. The sheriff’s office says the alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey sedan. KPRC-TV reports that the barbershop employee was shot three times. He’s in stable condition at an area hospital Saturday. The sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for information.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement