Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly adding starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to their roster. Sources tell ESPN the South Korean left-hander has agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with the team. Ryu, 32, wrapped up the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2.32 ERA, the best in the National League, and went 14-5, striking out 163 batters. He opted to become a free agent at the end of October. Since the beginning of his MLB career in 2013, Ryu, who has only played for the Dodgers since joining the majors, has amassed a 54-33 record, 2.98 ERA and 665 strikeouts. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Report: Blue Jays, Hyun-Jin Ryu agree on four-year contract

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2019 at 7:47 am

