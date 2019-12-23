Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly adding starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to their roster.

Sources tell ESPN the South Korean left-hander has agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with the team.

Ryu, 32, wrapped up the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2.32 ERA, the best in the National League, and went 14-5, striking out 163 batters. He opted to become a free agent at the end of October.

Since the beginning of his MLB career in 2013, Ryu, who has only played for the Dodgers since joining the majors, has amassed a 54-33 record, 2.98 ERA and 665 strikeouts.

