Wolterk/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company announced Monday morning. David Calhoun was named the new CEO. With the "new leadership," Boeing said in a statement, the company "will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers."

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is fired

Posted/updated on: December 23, 2019 at 8:32 am

Story developing...

