Wolterk/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company announced Monday morning.
David Calhoun was named the new CEO.
With the "new leadership," Boeing said in a statement, the company "will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers."
