TYLER — Over the weekend Newsweek announced their annual list of “America’s Best Customer Service.” Chickfila again top the list in the fast food industry, and found themselve’s in the top 5 overall. On Monday, South Broadway Chickfila Operator Jeff Johnston told KTBB why customer service is such a high priority within the company. “In one word if you want to think about Chickfila, besides chicken is care. We want to be the company this considered the one that goes the extra mile. That we care about others, we treat everyone with honor, dignity, and respect regardless of race, color, religious preference, or whatever it may be.” You can see the complete list by clicking the link. https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2020.